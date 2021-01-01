Oakley AOO9416LS Split Shot Sport Replacement Sunglass Lenses, Grey, 64 mm

Official Oakley replacement lenses that fits all Split Shot sunglasses Plutonite lenses that offers UV Protection to filter out 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mmm, while maintaining superior comfort, clarity & protection against impact and ultraviolet radiation Offical Oakley Microbag included to clean and store your Oakley replacement lenses Visit the Oakley Brand Store: Click on the Oakley logo above to view the entire Oakley brand assortment Polarization type: Non-Polarized