This is probably the most courageous and deepest aroma from the entire montaleoud line. Aoud cuir d'arabie is a combination of tobacco, dry leathery and smoky notes of birch and oud. Extremely sharp and strong at the beginning, the composition becomes softer as the notes dry down, but remains very intensive, dry and strong. Design house: Montale. Scent name: Aoud Cuir D'arabie. Gender: Unisex. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 3.3 oz. Style: ACAES33. Barcode: 3760260450614. Black. Aoud Cuir Darabie / Montale EDP Spray 3.3 oz (100 ml) (u). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.