The Disney Mickey Mouse watch collection by Citizen lets you wear a piece of the dream every day. This watch features a gold-tone stainless steel case and sleek black leather strap that secures with a push-button deployment clasp. A handsome white dial is accented with a Mickey Mouse-shaped moon phase and analog month/day/date display. Featuring Eco-Drive technology - Citizen watches are powered by any light, and never need a battery. ©Disney