From beek

Apalis - Honey - 6 - Also in: 8, 5, 11, 7, 9, 10

$280.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

We are kinda obsessed with our memory foam molded footbed sandals like the GALLITO and the SKIMMER. So when thinking about Fall we thought we'd need one with a closed up toe. so the APALIS was born! This modern, clean, and simple leather mule is your perfect "errand" and "running-around-town" slide. The memory foam molded footbed is wrapped with the softest vegetable-tanned leather we could find and the upper is soft (and we mean SOFT) leather-wrapped memory foam that is heaven to slide into. It's almost like wearing your slippers out of the house! Oh and of course, with a molded arch you will cruise in beautiful comfort all day long. As is the case with all nice leather, we recommend wiping clean with a damp cloth and conditioning the product 2-3 times a year. These slides are made to last - so treat them with love!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com