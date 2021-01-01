Apalis - Honey - 6 - Also in: 8, 5, 11, 7, 9, 10

We are kinda obsessed with our memory foam molded footbed sandals like the GALLITO and the SKIMMER. So when thinking about Fall we thought we'd need one with a closed up toe. so the APALIS was born! This modern, clean, and simple leather mule is your perfect "errand" and "running-around-town" slide. The memory foam molded footbed is wrapped with the softest vegetable-tanned leather we could find and the upper is soft (and we mean SOFT) leather-wrapped memory foam that is heaven to slide into. It's almost like wearing your slippers out of the house! Oh and of course, with a molded arch you will cruise in beautiful comfort all day long. As is the case with all nice leather, we recommend wiping clean with a damp cloth and conditioning the product 2-3 times a year. These slides are made to last - so treat them with love!