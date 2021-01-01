APEX Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor 35h Full GPS Battery Sapphire Glass Barometer ANT+ BLE Connections Strava Training Peaks.

Best Quality Guranteed. Titanium alloy bezel finish with sapphire glass Superior battery life with up to 30 days of regular use, 35 hours in full GPS mode and 100 hours in UltraMax GPS mode. Built-in Wrist-based heart rate monitor, barometer, altimeter, and compass. Water resistant up to 100 Meters/328 Feet Digital Knob for easy operation by allowing full control of the watch with a single finger. Industry leading GPS and distance tracking via GPS, GLONASS or BDS satellites and proprietary algorithms even in dense woods with direct integration with popular 3rd party training platforms like Strava, TrainingPeaks, Relive, Final Surge and Runalyze.