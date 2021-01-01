APEX Pro Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor 40h Full GPS Battery 247 Blood Oxygen Monitoring Sapphire Glass Barometer ANT+ BLE.

Titanium bezel with high-grade fiber watch body with touch screen enabledSapphire glass Stunning battery life with 30 days of regular use, 40 hours in full GPS mode and 100 hours in UltraMax GPS mode. 24/7 blood oxygen monitoring with altitude acclimatization assistance, wrist-based SpO2 sensor, barometer, altimeter, and compass Enhanced Digital Knob for easy operation even with thick climbing gloves or under water Industry leading GPS and distance tracking via GPS, GLONASS or BDS satellites and proprietary algorithms even in dense woods with direct integration with popular 3rd party training platforms like Strava, TrainingPeaks, Relive, Final Surge and Runalyze.