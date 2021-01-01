Antler King® Apple Burst Deer Attractant is an irresistible blend offering an intense apple aroma. Simply pour around your favorite hunting spot and get ready for deer. They will be attracted to both the smell and taste insuring they always keep coming back. Beyond keeping deer close to your hunting spot, this blend will also help with antler growth and enhance the deer’s overall health and body development. The perfect ratio of protein and fat will be an effective feed supplement on a year round basis. Keep your deer healthy, active, and always where you want them with Apple Burst Deer Attractant. FEATURES: Irresistible thanks to the strong aroma and great taste Designed to attract deer in fall and winter 21% protein and 9% fat Can be added to feed for increased consumption and nutritional value Game camera friendly Pour directly on the ground in 3” strips for best results Weight: 5 lbs. Model: 5ABWTFA