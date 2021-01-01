Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner - Revitalize your dry, brittle hair with artnaturals LUXE Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner. It's infused with nourishing botanical extracts to pamper your hair naturally and gently restore your hair's strength and luster for strong, shiny, healthy-looking hair. Benefits Helps balance the PH levels of your scalp Hydrates & adds shine to hair Repairs dry, damaged hair Key Ingredients Apple cider vinegar is full of minerals & vitamins B and C that help balance the scalp and hair Vitamin B5 can help add volume & sheen and can help support hair growth Super hydrating aloe vera soothes the scalp, decreases flakiness, and improves smoothness and shine - Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner