dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Travel Kit (4 piece)

Apple Cider Vinegar Travel Kit from dpHUE has all you need to boost and maintain hair's health and appearance. Formulated with apple cider vinegar, the kit comprises four products to cleanse, condition, soothe and treat your tresses and your scalp. Apple Cider Vinegar Travel Kit includes: dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub (0.75 fl oz.): A scalp treatment that soothes and calms irritation and rebalances pH levels. dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse (3 fl oz.): A scalp cleanser and hair conditioner that leaves hair healthy and vibrant. dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Detangling Conditioner (3 fl oz.): An ultra-lightweight conditioner that gently detangles hair. dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Leave-in Hair Therapy (3 fl oz.): A lightweight hair treatment spray and detangler. Key Ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar: seals the hair’s cuticle Sunflower Seed Extract: protects hair color Argan Oil, Aloe Vera and Lavender Extract: add nourishment Key Benefits: Seals the hair’s cuticle Enhances softness and shine Protects hair color Formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten and silicone; vegan