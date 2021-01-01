Apple Watch Series 2 Series 3 Case 38mm New 3 Pack Ultra Thin Slim HD PC Screen Protector Protective Cover for iWatch 2 iwatch 3 38mm 38mm

Clear+Grey+Rose Gold screen protector cover for Apple watch series 2/3, 38mm Solved the problem of losing easily, case only for Apple watch series 2/3 Complete access to all functions of the watch without having to remove the band extremely tough, durable case molds perfectly to your watch shape, also has no impact on signal reception. Delivers instant all around protection from scratches and minor dents, High touch-screen accurate & sensitive, yet exhibits the watch's true color. The hard case for the apple watch is made of a flexible yet durable clear PC for a secure fit that exhibits the watch's true colors