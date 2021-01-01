JUICE BEAUTY GREEN APPLE® Hand Sanitizer in None at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A plant-based hand sanitizer that kills the majority of most germs while hydrating hands. What it does: Formulated with 70% non-GMO plant-derived alcohol, this sanitizer kills 99.9% of most germs. Vegetable-derived glycerin soothes skin, and peptides provide an age-defying boost that can be especially beneficial for frequently washed hands. How to use: Apply to your hands as needed. Rub in thoroughly. 8 oz. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free; petroleum-free; propylene glycol-free; butylene glycol-free; pesticide-free; artificial dye-free; synthetic fragrance-free Not tested on animals Made in the USA