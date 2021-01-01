Garmin Approach R10 Golf Launch Monitor, Black

FEATURES: Portable launch monitor helps improve your game at home, indoors or on the driving range Track key metrics to help better shot consistency, including club head speed, ball speed, swing tempo, ball spin, launch angle and more (requires pairing with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone) Training mode tracks stats for each club and shows a shot dispersion chart based on estimated ball flight using the Garmin Golf app Automatically recorded video clips that include swing metrics let you see and analyze your swing with the Garmin Golf app With an active subscription and the Garmin Golf app, play virtual rounds on over 42,000 courses around the world and take part in a weekly tournament with scores posted to a global leaderboard Includes phone mount that easily attaches to a golf bag 10 hours of battery life