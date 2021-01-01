Apres Beach Wave And Shine Hairspray , 8.5 Oz

Achieving the perfect beach wave can be challenging, especially when your hair is hard to control. Known as one of the best frizzy hair products on the market, Oribe?s Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray is the solution to the natural, breezy curls. This product adds texture and body to your hair while giving shape to each curl. This spray can give your tresses that sun-kissed radiance without creating stiffness. You don?t have to worry about frizzy curls either because the hydrating formula seals in moisture and tames unruly strands. Simply shake and spray over wet or dry hair and let the magic happen. A blend of rich, exotic ingredients such as marigold flower extract, amber extract, and safflower seed oil help set apart this styling aid from other professional hair products. This spray also offers UV protection. Whether you are at the beach or not, your hairstyle can look tousled and gentle. Use this product for soft, attractive curls that stay supple throughout the day.