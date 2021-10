Elevate your off days in these playful tailored shorts made of breathable stretch-cotton twill and styled with roomy front pleats. 2" inseam; 26" leg opening; 12 1/2" front rise; 16" back rise (size 0) Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure Front slant pockets; back welt pockets 97% cotton, 3% elastane Dry clean or machine wash, dry flat Made in Turkey Women's Clothing