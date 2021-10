Practical pouch/pocket can be attached by apron waist ties or with separate belt. - Two pockets, for holding pads or payment terminals etc. - Pen pocket. - Belt loop. - In colours to match PR150, PR151, PR154, PR155 and PR158. - Size One Size. - Length 22cm, Width 17cm. - Fabric: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton twill. - Weight: 195gsm Size: One Size. - Gender: Women