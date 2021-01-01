11mm Apsara Bar Invisible Set Diamond Thread Through Right Yellow Gold Single Earring

Maria Tash's 11mm Invisible Apsara Bar features two rows of diamonds in the same proportions as her Invisible Apsara clickers! The diamonds are invisibly set, without visible bezels or prongs, and lay flat against the skin. The smaller row of diamonds allows you to tuck the Apsara Bar into different spots of your ear, such as the Conch or a Tash Rook, and create a striking faux Industrial look. Also ideal for lobe piercings! Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in VS2/G white diamonds, totaling 0.39 carat. Diamond Bar measures 11mm long. Finished with a 6.5mm diamond rosette recessed white gold thread through post.