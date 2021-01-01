NUXE Aquabella Micro-Exfoliating Purifying Gel 150ml

Experience a deep cleanse with NUXE Aquabella Purifying Gel, an exfoliating face wash that effectively lifts away dirt and impurities without drying out the complexion. Fortified with natural origin active ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, a Blur Complex and natural blue micro-beads, the cleanser gently buffs away dead skin cells and decongests skin, eliminating excess sebum to leave the face feeling smoother, refreshed and purified. Smoothing the look of irregularities, the cleansing gel will promote improved clarity and luminosity. Suitable for combination skin. Contains at least 85.3% of natural origin ingredients.