Silver-tone alloy case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Beige dial with luminous black hands and dot hour markers. An Arabic numerals appear at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three black sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Aquadiver Series. Dive watch style. Stuhrling Original Aquadiver Beige Dial Mens Watch M15809.