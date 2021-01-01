Silver-tone alloy case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating silver-tone alloy bezel with an inlaid silver-tone ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Aquadiver Series. Dive watch style. Stuhrling Original Aquadiver Black Dial Mens Watch M15829.