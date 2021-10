Perfect shirt for anyone who loves diving Get your dive buddy and go on your deep dive. Every diver will love these clothes. This diving shirt is perfect for your funny dad. Muff Divers Union that goes down is the search for the pearl No Muff to Tuff Lokal 69 This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.