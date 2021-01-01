Aquamarine Heart Padlock Pendant with Pavé Diamond, Ombré Pink Sapphire, and Gold Bails Yellow Gold Necklace

Meet the newest addition to the Locked and Loved Collection - a hand carved aquamarine heart padlock with three bails - pavé diamond, ombré pink sapphire, and polished gold! A closed lock symbolizes finding eternal love or feeling security with oneself, making this the perfect gift for your loved one or for yourself. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in aquamarine, sapphire, and diamonds. Pendant measures 24mm tall, 20mm wide, and 3mm thick. Chain adjusts from 16-in. long to 18-in. long. Finished with a lobster clasp. Each heart padlock in this series features a combination of a gemstone and gold bails designed to make this a unique piece in your collection. Each natural stone is a one-of-a-kind and may vary slightly in size and color from piece to piece.