Stainless steel case with a brown (alligator) leather strap. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel with an inlaid black ceramic ring bezel. Grey dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tag Heuer caliber 5 automatic movement, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Dodecagon case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Aquaracer Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch WAY201M.FC6474.