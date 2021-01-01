Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. TAG Heuer calibre 5 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824-2, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a diving extension. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch WBD2112.BA0928.