Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a blue ceramic top ring. Blue mother of pearl dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 35 mm. Round case shape. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer Blue Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch WAY131L.BA0748.