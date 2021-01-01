Alexis Arabella Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) Alexis Arabella Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in XS) Self: 100% nylonEmbroidery & Lining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean. Fully lined with slip. Hidden back zipper closure. Sheer panel detail. Embroidered Swiss dot mesh with tiered styling. AXIS-WD520. A1210416-7024. A luxurious clothing line born out of Miami and brain child of designer Alexis Barbara, the collection is influenced by Mediterranean travels and designed for those who are delicately sophisticated and truly fashion forward.