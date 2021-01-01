Arabella Pintuck Blouse

A beautiful, but casual blouse style you will love! Eco friendly and made from signature bluCotton, a blend of 85% recycled cotton and 15% virgin cotton. A great addition to the blu Collection of sustainable products benefiting Ocean Conservancy. Featuring flattering full placket detail and a contrasting print neckline and inside cuff, this top is super soft and fabulous! The Arabella Pink print features a playful mosaic pattern in pink and orange perfect for summer! -85% recycled cotton, 15% virgin cotton -full placket -for every garment sold, 5 cents donated to Ocean Conservancy -machine wash cold, gentle cycle, dry low, cool iron