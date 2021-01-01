Arachnoid Cysts Awareness Brain Disease Related Black Woman Tote Bag

Great design related to Arachnoid Cysts support, Arachnoid Cysts Brain Disease, Arachnoid Cysts Cousin, Arachnoid Cysts Sister, Arachnoid Cysts Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Black Woman disorder, Arachnoid Cysts family member, Arachnoid Cysts brother For a Arachnoid Cysts wife, Arachnoid Cysts husband, Arachnoid Cysts cousin, Arachnoid Cysts niece, Arachnoid Cysts nephew, Arachnoid Cysts boy, or Arachnoid Cysts girl. Celebrate Arachnoid Cysts Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.