Stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with 60 diamonds. Mother of pearl (marquetry) dial with silver-tone hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Arceau Cavales Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hermes Arceau Cavales Quartz Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 045231WW00.