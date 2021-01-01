HERM S Arceau Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch

Henri dOrigny is known for his clever interpretations of classical designs. In 1978, he released the round watch from conventional codes. Firstly, by associating it with asymmetrical lugs inspired by stirrups; then, by creating the sloping font of the Arabic numerals, as if carried away by the pace of a galloping mount. This sleek stainless steel timepiece features a white lacquered dial and a fine Barenia leather strap with contrast stitching. Quartz movement Polished bezel Anti-glare sapphire crystal White lacquered dial Arabic numeral hour markers Date display at 6 o'clock Stainless steel case/leather strap Adjustable buckle closure Includes two-year Herm s warranty Made in Switzerland FEATURES Case is water resistant to 3 ATM Model number: W042771WW00 SIZE Round case, 36mm (1.42") Strap width, 16mm(0.63") to18mm (0.71"). Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches > Herm s > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HERM S. Color: Tan.