Be good to your feet in the comfortable and supportive SKECHERS Arch Fit - Casual Retro. Podiatrist-designed shape developed with 20 years of data and 120,000 unweighted foot scans. Sporty casual comfort vegan sandal. Synthetic and woven fabric upper. Hook and loop strap closure. Patented SKECHERS Arch Fit contoured footbed with podiatrist-certified arch support. Contoured footbed helps mold to your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. Flexible rubber traction outsole. SKECHERS and Arch Fit logo details. Lining, insole, and outsole made of synthetic material. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.