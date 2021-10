*Durable 3D-printed mesh fabric and sleek synthetic upper with reinforced panels for light weight *Side and heel overlays with stitched edging trim *Heel panel fabric overlay with top pull-on loop *Side S logo detail *Padded collar and tongue *Lace-up front closure with synthetic reinforced panels for light weight *Soft fabric lining *Arch Fit footbed system with podiatrist-certified arch support *Removable comfort footbed designed for walking comfort *Patent-pending design with