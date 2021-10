Archery shirt for women, ladies and girls, children who like to shoot bow, whether recurve or long bow. A great archery gift that is also suitable for sports shooters. A great gift for archery women and girls. This great archery outfit for women and children, is a great archery gift idea for your daughter, granddaughter or neffin who like to go archery. Bow and bow shirt for children and adults who like to do archery. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem