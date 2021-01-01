Shiseido ArchLiner Ink Eyeliner

WHAT IT IS With a specially designed angled micro-precision tip, this eyeliner takes the guesswork out of liquid liner and delivers weightless definition that lasts up to 24 hours. Made in Japan. WHO IT'S FOR Anyone who wants a mistake-proof, waterproof liquid liner with long-lasting effects. WHAT IT DOES The micro-fine, arched tip and ergonomic design create an entirely new-yet-intuitive gesture for applying eyeliner and eliminate the once-unavoidable blind spot that is often created by the users hand or the pen itself. Saturated with a high level of ultra-black pigment, this revolutionary flow-through liner delivers a precise, quick-dry formula that provides up to 24 hours of waterproof, smudge-proof and tear-proof color. Available in black. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested. HOW TO USE IT Shake well with cap on before each use. For a fine line, hold the angled tip down and trace along the lashes. To increase the thickness, hold the angled tip sideways against the lash line and gently pull out toward the edge of the eye. Create the illusion of thicker lashes by dotting the ultra-fine tip between hairs. For a foolproof cat eye, press the tip against the outer corner of the eye to create a perfect wing every time. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to ShiseidoBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Shiseido > Shiseido > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Shiseido. Color: 01 Shibui Black.