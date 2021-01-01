skyn ICELAND Arctic Hydrating Balm

Replenish super dry and sensitive skin with the Arctic Hydrating Balm from skyn ICELAND. Fragrance free, the formula is deeply moisturising and helps to repair skin. Defending against stress and environmental aggressors, which can take their toll on skin, the treatment harnesses potent cryogenic technology to hydrate, repair and protect super dry and sensitive skin. Fortified with a unique blend of Antarctic Glacial Proteins and soothing Arctic Red Algae, luminosity is restored to the complexion. Free from harsh chemicals, parabens, petroleum, formaldehyde, silicones, sulphate detergents, fragrance and dye. 100% Vegan. Dermatologist tested.