Muck Boot Arctic Sport II Extreme Conditions Mid-Height Rubber Women's Winter Boot, Black, 6 US/6 M US

5 mm neoprene provides comfort and flexibility, along with excellent waterproofing, shock absorption and heat retention properties; adjusts to the contours of your foot to resist blisters and chafing High-grade extended rubber exterior provides extra toughness and makes for a 100% waterproof winter boot; pull tab for easy on/off Fleece lining is soft for enhanced comfort, durable for long wear, and provides exceptional warmth in frigid environments; comfort rated from -40 °F to 40 °F (-40°C to 4°C) Women’s last is specially designed to support the female foot; 10-inch height protects shins while allowing freedom of movement Comfort insole supports and cushions feet; slip-resistant, rugged outsole offers durability and traction on slick surfaces