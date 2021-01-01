RAYE Arden Heel in Green. - size 7 (also in 6.5) RAYE Arden Heel in Green. - size 7 (also in 6.5) Woven textile upper with leather sole. Made in Brazil. Leather ankle strap with buckle closure. Approx 75mm/ 3 inch heelApprox 40mm/ 1.5 inch platform. RAYE-WZ1896. RYSH588 S21. Inspired by the word Reina, the Spanish word for queen, Raye is the queen bee shoe brand that will surely capture your heart. With an extensive assortment of silhouettes from heels to boots and sandals to flats, Raye has that perfect something for everyone.