retrofete Arden Jacket in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) retrofete Arden Jacket in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Surplice front with front button closure at hem. Side seam pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Quilted design. Light whiskering throughout. ROFR-WO45. FW21-4007. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.