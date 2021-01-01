Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Silver white dial with yellow gold-tone hands. Dot markers appear at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Jewelry clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Arden Series. Dress watch style. Coach Arden Quartz Silver White Dial Ladies Watch 14503692.