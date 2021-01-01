The Maxxis Ardent 27.5 Tire is an aggressive mountain biking tire designed for Performance in various riding conditions. A directional tread design minimizes rolling resistance and is also ideal for braking and accelerating. Large block-style knobs on the edges allow for confident cornering at High speeds. High volume casing absorbs impact through rougher trail sections and protects against punctures. Recommended for hardcore singletrack riders in search of an aggressive and versatile tire. Features of the Maxxis Ardent 27.5 Tire Ardent is an excellent all-condition tire that Features fast rolling, ramped center knobs, with large block side knobs to provide excellent cornering traction Ramped center knobs provide excellent traction for braking and acceleration while also reducing rolling resistance Large block side knobs provide excellent traction for secure cornering Intended use: Loose, loose over hard, medium, wet Dual compound rubber offers low rolling resistance and increased cornering traction Tire Type: Tubeless ready clincher TPI: 60 ISO Width: 57mm Tire Diameter: 27.5in. Flat Protection: Sidewall Weight: 650 g Labeled Size: 27.5 x 2.25mm Intended Use: Mountain ISO Diameter: 584 / 650b / 27.5in. PSI: 60 Tire Bead: Folding