PATTERN Argan Oil Hair Serum

Argan Oil Hair Serum - PATTERN's Argan Oil Hair Serum is a lightweight yet mighty powerhouse blend which leaves no residue behind in your hair. Featuring Argan Oil, Sunflower Oil, Castor Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Apricot Oil & Shea Oil. Benefits Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures - when your hair needs extra moisture & protection Promotes hair strength & health by keeping strands elastic & moisturized Curl cuticles stay soft, smooth & protected against moisture-loss Can be used on wet or dry strands & also cocktailed with your other PATTERN products as a boost Color-safe Not tested on animals Recyclable packaging PATTERN products help support organizations & programs that empower women & people of color Formulated Without Parabens SLS/SLES Cyclic Silicones Phthalates Formaldehyde - Argan Oil Hair Serum