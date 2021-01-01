Marc Anthony Argan Oil of Morocco Volume Hairspray for Women with Keratin - Hair Styling Product & Anti Frizz Hair Heat Protectant Spray - Extra Hold, Texture, Volumizing Hair Styling & Hair Shine

Argan Oil Hair Spray: This multipurpose hairspray is infused with argan oil, keratin and grape seed oil; This non water based formula maintains volume and provides hold without stickiness or flaking Lustrous Finish: Its high quality flexible finish allows you to have easy restyling without crunch or heavy build up; This hairspray creates a luminous finish and shields against humidity for longer lasting styles Sulfate Free: Maintaining natural oils on your scalp and hair, which ultimately leaves your hair with more moisture, these sulfate free products ensure long lasting color; Perfect for all hair types Fool Proof Ingredients: Let your hair speak for you with ingredients that hydrate, nourish, protect and replenish hair; Our nourishing formulas will unleash hair shine and more confident, stunning you Marc Anthony: Celebrate your hair with the right products; We offer a range of shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, moisturizers, argan oils, shea butters and products for dry styling and treatments