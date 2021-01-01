Creme of Nature Argan Oil Perfect Edges, 2.25 oz.

Smooth and style your hair with Creme of Nature Perfect Edges Styling Product. The non-stick and non-greasy formula gives you superior hold without hardening your hair. The 2.25-oz Creme of Nature Perfect Edges also contains argon oil from Morocco for an exotic shine. This product is made with an alcohol-free and non-flaking formula. It is ideal to use for creating sleek and smooth styles, pony tails and sculpting. The Creme of Nature argan oil Perfect Edges is also non-sticky and non-greasy for easy application. Simply apply to the edges of the hair and smooth with fingers or a brush to create the desired style.