MAYA MARI Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner 2 Pack Set - 32oz each in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

For processed hair: Chemically-treated and heat-processed hair often becomes damaged and weaker over time. This nutrient-rich hydrating shampoo and conditioner will leave your hair smooth and silky! Nourishes, restores, and shines: Our Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner were created to cleanse, smooth and repair your hair to its beautiful hydrated potential. It is a life-saver for dry and damaged hair. Extended use results in naturally shiny and soft hair. Great for curly hair: Say goodbye to dry damaged hair and hello to defined weightless curls that bring the bounce back to your step. For textured hair types: This specially formulated argan oil shampoo and conditioner is made specifically for textured hair and helps to get that frizz under control. Bring your damaged, frizzy hair back to life and let those luxurious locks shine. Paraben and cruelty free: Maya Mari products are always paraben-free and are never tested on animals. . 10" x 6.5" x 3.25". 32 FL OZ x 2 Bottles = 64 FL OZ. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in USA