L'AGENCE Argo Blouse in Blush. - size XS (also in M, S) L'AGENCE Argo Blouse in Blush. - size XS (also in M, S) 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Lightweight semi-sheer crinkled gauze fabric. LAGR-WS288. 40379NLD. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.