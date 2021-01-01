Silver-tone stainless steel case with a white calfskin leather strap. Fixed bezel. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Miyota 1n12 engine. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Case diameter: 29 mm. Case thickness: 7.5 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 14 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters (100 feet). Functions: hour, minute, second. Johan Eric Arhus Diamond Round Silver-tone Steel White Leather Ladies Watch JE6100-04-009L.