MILLY Aria Cady Short in Black. - size 4 (also in 6) MILLY Aria Cady Short in Black. - size 4 (also in 6) Self: 96% poly 4% spandexTrim: 100% ostrich featherLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Side slant pockets. Faux back welt pockets. Crepe fabric. Shorts measure approx 15 in length. Imported. MILL-WF63. 01JP14. The MILLY collection epitomizes bold, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge. Designer and founder Michelle Smith transforms classics by merging American sportswear silhouettes with distinctive Parisian atelier techniques. Smiths eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge fabrics and precise tailoring have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe.