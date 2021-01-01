Aria Designer Protein Powder, Vanilla, 15g Protein, 12oz

Nourish your body inside & out. Holistic protein designed for women\'s wellness. Each serving is only 90 calories and provides 15g natural proteins with no artificial ingredients. Biotin & vitamin C for healthy, youthful-looking skin, hair & nails. Calcium, phosphorus & vitamin D for strong bones. Prebiotic fiber for digestive health. Folate to support cell & tissue growth. No artificial ingredients, non-gmo plant protein, rBGH-Free whey protein (no growth hormones), Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Kosher, no added sugar, low fat. Made with minimum 90% post-consumer recycled content.