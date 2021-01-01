RtA Aria Top in Ivory Self: 100% cashmereLining: 82% nylon 18% elastan. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partial back zip closure. Internal mesh corset with flexible boning and padded cups. Layered knit fabric. Rib knit trim. RTAF-WS215. WS21-S0CS-2003WHISP. About the designer: RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimokh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.