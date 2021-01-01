retrofete Ariella Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in L, S, XL) retrofete Ariella Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in L, S, XL) Self: 95% silk 5% spandexLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder tie straps. Lightweight satin fabric with marble print and cowl neckline. ROFR-WD156. SS21-3501. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.