From munro

Munro Aries II

$85.00 on sale
($140.00 save 39%)
In stock
Buy at zappos

Description

Soak up some Vitamin D in the Munro American Aries II slide sandal. Stretch-fabric straps at instep and vamp and elastic toe ring for a chic look with flexible fit. Easy slip-on wear. Breathable leather lining for better moisture management. Steel shank construction gives ultimate support and stability. Shock-absorbing and flexible XL Extralight molded EVA outsole. Last number 519. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M (B). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com